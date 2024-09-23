Twitch’s new transparent ban changes slammed for being ‘years too late’

Twitch is finally being more transparent with how bans are handled by giving streamers more information about why they’re suspended, but many users say this should have been added years ago.

At TwichCon, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy announced the site would give suspended users more clarity about violations and tell them exactly what they did to get banned.

This will begin by sharing chat messages if the violation happened in chat, and later, the site will include a clip of the infraction so streamers can see what happened and take the appropriate steps in the future.

Article continues after ad

While the update has mostly been viewed as a positive change, many think the Amazon-owned platform took far too long to add these features.

Across social media, users chimed in on the announcement and largely agreed that bans needed adjustments years ago.

“This should have been a thing from the jump,” said one.

Article continues after ad

“This should’ve been something Twitch did from the beginning,” echoed another.

“Only took how many years of people asking to finally get this?” rhetorically asked a VTuber.

Article continues after ad

Others shared their theories about why the ban info took so long to implement and why they only just decided to add it.

“I feel like they hold back features people want as a marketing ploy so when they start hurting, they can release some ‘breaking’ features everyone wanted in the first place, to draw people back in,” someone else chimed in.

“This was long overdue. Why do I feel like this was a decision made after the Doc situation came to light though?” another asked.

Article continues after ad

Dr Disrespect was infamously banned on Twitch back in 2020 and no one knew the reason why, until former Twitch employees revealed he had been caught inappropriately messaging a minor.

While Doc admitted to sending the messages, he’s denied their severity and accused Twitch of cherry-picking certain DMs out of context to justify banning him. He’s since refused to share which messages resulted in his permanent suspension.

Article continues after ad

We’ll have to see if the features are worth the wait once they begin rolling out later in 2024.