Discord gets new ‘ICYMI’ feature to help users catch up on missed messages

Discord is rolling out the ICYMI tab, a new way to catch up on what’s happening in your favorite servers while you’re away, and users are excited to see it.

The popular messaging app has continued to innovate and release new features over the last few years, but not all of them have been well-received.

Discord’s current mobile layout was released in December 2023, and users flocked to social media to share their distaste and even went as far as mass canceling their Nitro subscriptions.

However, the new ICYMI tab on Discord’s mobile app is rolling out to iPhone users to much better reception. The “In Case You Missed It” feature allows you to catch up on server messages, status updates from friends, and more.

You can hop into settings to edit which servers are included in your feed, whether it’s by adding or removing them entirely or choosing how often they appear. Not only can you curate which servers are mentioned in the feed, but it also lets you control which channels appear in the ICYMI feed.

Discord’s FAQs page says it’s an “experimental” feature, and only a limited number of English-speaking US users on iOS have access to it.

Still, those on social media have made it quite clear they’re excited to see something like it roll out to the app.

“Discord finally making good updates,” one user said.

Another said: “This is a good update, thanks Discord for that.”

“I needed this more than anyone,” said OTK’s talent company.

If you get access to the feature and want to disable it, Discord lets you do so by going into User Settings > Advanced > and then tapping the toggle beside the “Hide ICYMI tab” option.

It’s unknown when Discord will roll the feature out to more users across the United States, but we’ll be sure to update you when that happens.

Discord is just the latest app to make a massive change to its app. On October 16, YouTube revealed that it was removing the Sleep Timer option from behind the Premium paywall, allowing users to set a timer that turns the app off after they fall asleep.

