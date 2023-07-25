Threads finally launches following feed: Here’s how to get it

Wondering how to find the Threads following feed? The app finally added the option weeks after its inital launch.

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg has surprised launched a new Following feed for the Threads social media app. As seems to be par for the course for Zuckerberg, the announcement was made abruptly on the Threads.

In a new post, Zuckerberg simply responded to a query on when Threads was going to get its own following feed:

Article continues after ad

“Ask and you shall receive.”

The app launched in a hurried state, with only an algorithm to rely on to surface posts. This was done as a shot across the bow at Elon Musk’s flailing Twitter, which had started to restrict access to the site.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the ensuing days after launch, Threads hit over 100 million users. However, it has begun to see a severe drop off in activity.

As the app is directly connected to Instagram, when you sign up, you can import your following list directly into Threads to get a kickstart on using the app. Though in our own time using it, we’d still see the algorithm pushing accounts we’ve never interacted with over friends and family.

Article continues after ad

How to get Threads following feed:

You can get to the following feed on Threads by simply pressing and holding the home button. You can also access it by pressing the logo at the top of the app. It will then ask you if you want to turn it on. In testing, it does require being turned on each time you launch the app.

However, at the time of writing, it appears that the following feed hasn’t been launched everywhere. Some US-based users have reported being able to access it, but the UK has yet to see it launch. It’s likely that this is related to how Meta is rolling out new features, and server-side updates. Be sure to update your app before trying to get the following feed, however.