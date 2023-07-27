Switch 2 release date rumors heat up as Nintendo partner references new console

More references to the Switch 2 have been made as a Chinese partner for Nintendo seems to imply that the release date could be sooner than later.

MoneyDJ, a Chinese tech outlet has reported that a Chinese manufacturing partner of Nintendo’s has made direct reference to a “Japanese game machine”.

The partner, PixArt Imaging, is known for providing sensors and similar parts to other companies. In this case, PixArt’s sensors have been included on the Nintendo Wii and Switch.

The article references a finainal report in which PixArt makes direct reference to a new “Japanese game machine”.

According to the article, PixArt has had a fairly good 2023 in terms of business. With the ongoing AI boom, a lot of companies making chips are benefiting massively. The report from MoneyDJ goes onto say that 2024 should prove to be another success, as it’s expected to provide system-on-chips for Nintendo’s next hardware – like for the Wii.

The Switch 2 could, if the report is to be believed, ship early next year. In the report, MoneyDJ states:

“However, it is worth noting that the supply chain pointed out that the Japanese game machine will be launched early next year, which has been absent for many years, the game machine is also one of the key customers of PixArt.”

Nintendo, nor a direct reference to the Switch itself is made, leaving only two systems as a possibility. While it’d be reasonable to assume the PlayStation Project Q, the Sony handheld is apparently prepping for a 2023 release, rather than 2024. Also, as far as we know, the handheld won’t feature much in the way of imaging sensors.

Nintendo

This is similar to what happened with Sharp, the screen panel manufacturer. However, Sharp deleted any evidence that they were manufacturing anything for Nintendo.

Through all of this, fans and data miners have dug into Nvidia’s files to see if there’s any references to the Switch 2 and have found some compelling evidence as to which chip they believe the company will go with.

However, this is the first time something has come directly from the supply chain, rather than second-hand or fan investigations, lending credence to the rumor.

Rumored since 2020, what became the Switch OLED was rumored to be a “Switch Pro“.

Nintendo’s CEO has said that not to expect any new hardware successor to the Switch until after April 2024, however.