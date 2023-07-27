Two underrated Zelda classics land on Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has confirmed that two classic Zelda game are making their way onto Switch Online subscription and are already available to download and play.

The Legend of Zelda series is one of Nintendo’s flagship franchises arguably only behind Mario and Pokemon.

It’s only natural then that Nintendo would make an effort to bring its most beloved games to Nintendo Switch Online, a subscription service that offers fans the chance to play a variety of classic titles for just $3.99 USD a month.

Now, Nintendo has revealed the latest Zelda games to arrive on the service and they are two of the most underrated GameBoy classics.

Zelda: Oracle of Ages & Seasons are now on Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online members can now play both The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons at no extra cost.

Confirmation of their arrival was posted on Twitter by Nintendo of America: “Two classic The Legend of Zelda games are now live for Nintendo Switch Online members! GameBoy – Nintendo Switch Online: The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons.”

This is the first official distribution of both games since 2013 when they were released on the Virtual Console for Nintendo 3DS.

The Oracle games are action-adventure titles first released in 2001 for Game Boy Color. They were successful installments having sold around four million copies each with fans impressed by the fun gameplay and colorful visuals.

Something unique about the Oracle games is that they are one of the few Zelda titles not developed by Nintendo. Instead, these games were made by Flagship, a now-defunct studio funded by Capcom.

These aren’t the only Zelda classics fans can play on Nintendo Switch Online with several other all times greats like Majora’s Mask and Ocarina of Time being available too.