Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch reportedly leaks ahead of release

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is reportedly getting a special OLED Switch model after images of the console leaked online.

Nintendo continues to push the OLED model for the Nintendo Switch as the premiere version of the mega-popular console.

In September, Nintendo launched Splatoon 3, along with a special version of the OLED console that was extra inkified. In November, they also released a special Pokemon Scarlet & Violet version of the OLED.

Now, it seems like the Japanese gaming giant is looking to replicate that magic with a new version for the upcoming Legend of Zelda title.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch leaks

A post on the Reddit page r/GamingLeaksandRumors went viral after sharing images of what seems to be the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED box.

On the box are the Switch and the dock, both of which have a white color base. The dock has a big gold Zelda crest with some swirl patterns on the right side.

The console itself sports golden joycons, with a green pattern on the left and a white pattern on the right. The back plate for each joycon is solid white.

Of course, these images aren’t confirmed to be real just yet. Nintendo has yet to DMCA the images or take them down, so it’s entirely possible that these could in fact be real.

We may not know for some time if the leaked Zelda OLED Switch is real, as Tears of the Kingdom isn’t set to launch until May 2023.

It should be noted that the console doesn’t include the game, meaning it could launch around March or April 2023 ahead of the actual game.