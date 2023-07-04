AMD Ryzen 5 7500F leaks & could be a budget dream CPU

Another CPU has leaked out from AMD’s ever-growing roster of processors, but the Ryzen 5 7500F appears to be gunning for the budget builders.

AMD is apparently prepping to launch another CPU, with its selection of processors seemingly growing every few weeks.

The Ryzen 5 7500F has appeared in benchmarks on PugetBench and was spotted by Twitter user harukaze5719, connected to a PC featuring an RTX 4080 and 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

AMD has made the Ryzen 5 7500F 100MHz slower than the Ryzen 5 7600, but the 7500F lacks a key feature.

Ryzen 7500F appears to be without an iGPU

Eagle-eyed enthusiasts believe that AMD might be taking a leaf out of Intel’s playbook and launching a CPU without an integrated graphics card.

Intel’s “F” branding is dedicated to CPUs that don’t have an iGPU. Without an iGPU, it would require builds to have a dedicated GPU to use a display, but this should cut down on costs considerably.

This seems to be backed up by a Korean retailer, who has taken a photo of the CPU and claimed that the price will sit around $180. They’ve also said that the release date is slated for July 7.

AMD preps to launch budget CPUs on AM5 and AM4

The 7500F will be an AM5 platform CPU, meaning that those wanting to build around it would need to consider a new motherboard and some DDR5 RAM to be able to use it. With the current prices of the hardware being still a little high, this would be the major downside for those looking for a true budget build.

For those not yet looking to overhaul their entire system, AMD is also readying the 5600X3D on its last-generation AM4 platform. This comes in at $220 and is backed by the 3D V-Cache tech that’s perfect for gaming. However, it appears to be highly limited and only available from Micro Center.