Sony claims PS VR2 sales are ahead of projections and is outselling original headset

The PS VR2 headset created by Sony has allegedly already sold 600,000 units and is on track to surpass the original headset in no time, says Sony.

The world of Virtual Reality is becoming a bigger and bigger space in the gaming industry. With multiple different headsets and a giant catalogue of games now on offer, there has never been a better time to delve into the world of VR gaming.

While most VR is played via PC setups, Sony has been able to throw their name into the ring through their PS VR headsets made for the PlayStation 4 and 5.

Article continues after ad

And while the original PS VR was a massive hit for the company, Sony claims that the PSVR2 is on track to surpass it with early sales exceeding expectations.

As reported by Video Game Chronicle, Sony has finally revealed the first set of sales figures for the new PS VR2, which first launched on February 22, 2023.

PS VR2 sales exceeding expectations according to Sony

According to Sony, the PS VR2 has already sold around 600,000 units during its first 6 weeks on the market. What’s more, this number is ahead of what the original PSVR which sold sold 8% fewer units during its first six weeks.

Article continues after ad

These numbers also indicate that previous analyst estimates for the new headset were able to be met and surpassed, with Sony having projected that the PSVR2 around 270,000 units by the end of March.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

With more exciting VR titles on the way, time will tell if the PS VR2 is able to continue this early run of success and if it will truly be able to surpass the PS VR for total sales.

After more news and guides on the PS VR2? Check out Dexerto’s coverage down below.

Article continues after ad

How to use Cinematic Mode on PSVR2: Enable 120Hz, HDR & more | How to fix blurry PS VR2 image | | PlayStation VR2 starter guide | How to clean PS VR2 headset without damaging the lenses |