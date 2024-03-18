Sony reportedly pauses PSVR2 production and users aren’t surprised

Sony has reportedly paused production of the PSVR2 headset so they could focus on selling existing stock, and fans of the company aren’t surprised.

Released back in early 2023, the PlayStation VR2 headset has provided Sony fans with a console-focused VR option to enjoy their favorite games.

While our in-house reviewer loved the headset, lack of constant game releases and general support for the device have led to a questionable future for the PSVR2.

Sony has reportedly paused production of the VR headset and fans of the company have shared their thoughts on it across social media.

Sony reportedly pauses PSVR2 production

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Takashi Mochizuki, people familiar with Sony’s production plans have said that the PSVR2 has been suspended.

This is to help the company get rid of existing units, as, reportedly, the $550 VR headset isn’t selling very well.

It directly competes with the Meta Quest 3 for VR gaming while offering fewer compatible titles and requiring a PlayStation console to use the headset at all.

Sony

The report was quickly shared by users across social media, prompting many to share their thoughts about it. Overall, hardly anyone is surprised that Sony may be having issues selling the headset.

One user commented: “I mean it isn’t really surprising. I still think it should’ve been backwards compatible with the other games on the first one. It has potential.”

“The lack of back compat for the pricing really killed this things chance of being successful product,” another said.

“No pc port. No backwards compatibility. It costs more than the console you got it for. Hard pass,” a third replied.

Sony revealed back in February 2024 that they are working on adding PC support for the PSVR2, which would likely sway more customers into considering the headset.