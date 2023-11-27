Some Google Drive users say they’ve lost months of data in massive service issue

Some Google Drive users are reporting the loss of several months’ worth of data on the service, and it might not be the only Google app affected by the loss.

When it comes to online cloud storage, there’s no doubt that Google Drive is among the most popular. It comes free with your account and offers relatively cheaply priced upgrades for even more storage.

However, some users are reporting that they’ve lost several months’ worth of data on the service and it might not be the only Google app affected by the massive issue.

Users across social media are reporting that alongside the loss of data on Google Drive, Gmail is suffering from the same fate.

Google Drive & more reportedly suffering data loss

On November 21, 2023, a user shared their issue on the Google Drive Help forums. “Google Drive files suddenly disappeared. The Drive literally went back to condition in May 2023,” they said.

They went on to reveal that their Google Drive has removed all of their files leading back to May 2023 — a loss of six months’ worth of data. The user followed a recovery process according to Google Support and was then asked to report the issue to their engineer when nothing was fixed.

“I reported the issue to the Google support team probably in States and they ask me to report the issue to their engineer. But no answer from the engineer and cannot know whether they are reviewing my issue,” they wrote.

Google

In a reply, Google recommended that affected users do not change anything in their root folder while their engineers work on the issue.

Meanwhile, at least one user on Mastodon claimed they’ve seen several instances of people noting that they lost some of their data on Gmail as well. Another replied to him, stating that Gmail lost and recovered their emails on the same day.

It doesn’t appear that the issue has been resolved just yet, but we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we hear the issue is fixed.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.