Pokemon Go trainer an “emotional wreck” after hacker deletes their account

Pokemon Go legend FleeceKing is an “emotional wreck” after their record winning account was hacked and deleted.

Pokemon Go has been out for almost a decade now, the game managing to maintain an impressive community of players thanks to months of content drops, new Tasks and more.

For some Pokemon Go players, the game has been a staple of their day-to-day for years, their accounts filled with high-ranking Pokemon, shinies, and more. As a result, many take major pride in their accounts and try their best to keep them as secure as possible.

However, one Pokemon Go player has been left completely distraught after revealing their account was hacked, resulting in them losing access to all their progress and data.

Well-known Pokemon Go player FleeceKing took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share how he has now lost access to his account.

FleeceKing was the first ever person to reach level 50 in the game. The streamer has caught over 2 million Pokemon on their now-deleted account.

“My account has been hacked. Deleting my Pokémon, bragging about it. No one has my account details, I don’t know how and why this has happened. I am at a complete loss for words and am completely shaken up and sad.

The Niantic team is working on getting it back. But with all honesty, I don’t know if I’ll have the motivation to play and continue after this situation. Sad that people genuinely get joy out of destroying other people’s lives in any way, and celebrating destruction on others. I’m an emotional wreck.”

After sharing the sad news, fans flooded to show their support for FleeceKing. One X user wrote, “why are some people just happy ruining other peoples fun, it’s disguising.”

Another added, “sorry to hear this. Something like this recently happened to me too. People can be so cruel. Hope they fix it for you.”

Time will tell if Niantic is able to help FleeceKing recover their Pokemon Go account.

However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if there are any developments to the situation.