Pokemon Go player left devastated after 7-year-old cousin wastes Master Ball

Master Balls have always been one of the rarest items in Pokemon games.

Master Balls are a rare resource in any Pokemon game and one player was heartbroken after realizing that his young cousin wasted it on a lowly Gastly.

The player explained his Pokemon Go dilemma in a Reddit post, saying his brother left his phone out while taking a nap and their little cousin swooped in to start playing.

“The cousin unlocked the phone, loaded up Pokemon Go, and used the Master ball. We only found out after mirror trading it. We never even play in front of the cousin,” the player said.

They included a photo of the ‘mon the seven-year-old cousin caught: a Gastly with 617 CP. The poster also explained they tried contacting Niantic support but were refused any recourse.

Multiple Reddit users and fellow Pokemon Go players called for immediate retribution from the cousin for wasting the Master Ball.

“Steps your brother has to take now: Get your cousin an account by himself. Support him. Let him get into the game and let him become better and better. Make him excited for Raids. Force him to trade his first shiny legendary or Shundo for exactly this Gastly,” one user suggested.

Others sympathized with the player, telling their own stories of Pokemon Go mishaps with the children in their lives.

“Had my 5yo almost use my master ball for a Zubat last week, she was almost at the orphanage,” another user said.

One player just expressed the pain they felt from reading the post.

“This makes my tummy hurt,” they said.

Master Balls are a controlled resource in Pokemon Go and are usually only available during specific events that aren’t always available and obtained through completing quests.

This player will unfortunately have to wait for the next Master Ball event to try and obtain another, as the last one was Catching Wonders back in May 2024.