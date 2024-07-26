Pokemon Go players could lose Pokemon if Niantic deletes a Gym

Pokemon Go is always changing, with new Pokestops or Gyms popping up around the world. However, there are also Gyms and Pokestops being removed from the game, which could dramatically affect some of your Pokemon.

Every day Niantic aims to improve the game with adjustments, and sometimes that involves removing certain Gyms from a location. Naturally, this enables cities to make some space and avoid overcrowding with gyms, and can give room for new landmarks to be represented.

Unfortunately, though, this can have a pretty negative impact on some players’ Pokemon, as some have reported that their Pocket Monsters are being lost to these deleted gyms, and never returning to their inventory.

“I’m pretty sure I lost my 4 star Lapras to a deleted gym” shared one user on the Pokemon Go Reddit, revealing an image of their lost Lapras, who doesn’t have any recall abilities or ways to even earn coins from its loss.

Since the Gym was deleted, it seems the Lapras was never properly returned, and is now stuck in a limbo of sorts.

“This seems like something you should be able to reach out to Niantic about to fix. The data is clearly there, they should be able to get it returned to you” shared another player in the comments, highlighting the importance of letting Niantic know so they can return the useful Pokemon.

Others were quick to panic in the comments, adding: “Wait what? I didn’t know that could happen?”

However, some Pokemon Go players shared a similar experience: “I sometimes see this right after my Pokemon has been knocked out of the gym, but it goes back to normal shortly after.”

According to the community though, this is a “very common bug. It will be back to you within the next day or so.”

That being said, one user shared how they “have a Chansey trapped in a nonexistent gym from last Go Fest Madrid (apparently one that was made for the event). Thought of sending a ticket, but I’m curious how long it can be like this. Stay strong my pink baby!”

This bug seems to be relatively common, but players should always keep an eye on their Gym Pokemon, just in case they have one that can’t be returned. If this is the case, the best thing to do is to wait a few days. If they’re not back, then contact Niantic support and it should be sorted soon.