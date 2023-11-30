Pokemon Go players demand Niantic make major storage change

Pokemon Go players have appealed to Niantic to consider adding more storage space as soon as possible believing that the current ratio of available Pokemon to storage isn’t acceptable.

The ongoing war between collectors and storage space is something Pokemon Go’s most devout players have had to deal with for some time.

With Pokemon Go currently having over 800 available Pokemon, many of which have unique forms and multiple genders, it has become increasingly difficult to store everything.

Now trainers are getting desperate and are making the case for developer Niantic to step up and add more storage space before the situation gets any worse.

Pokemon Go trainer makes the case for more storage space

Comparing the amount of Pokemon in the game to the available Pokemon storage space one passionate trainer made the case for why the current storage offerings aren’t enough.

“With 274 new forms of Pokémon being released in half a year, and only 500 extra storage spaces added, collectors of both male and female forms of all Pokémon are in a worse shape than 6 months ago,” the post reveals explaining the current problem.”

Foreseeing how the situation could get further out of hand OP continued: “If the release rate of Pokémon stays the same as it was for the past 6 months and there is no Pokémon storage increase until the Sinnoh Tour in February, by the end of January the ratio will drop to levels that have not been seen since spring 2021.”

The lengthy Reddit post reveals that the current ratio between available Pokemon and storage is 2:2.1, meaning there is barely enough space in a perfect scenario to have a male and female version of each Pokemon.

If the current trajectory continues this ratio will drop to the lowest levels seen since Spring 2021. While this may not impact the average player too much it is a disaster for collectors who need as much storage as possible.

Adding to the discussion, other similarly affected players commented “It’s gotten to the point where playing is painful again. Need more storage urgently,” and “It is much worse than ever if you want to keep extra XXL for potential showcases.”

Niantic has previously addressed similar concerns by adding more storage. Back in August 2023, 500 more Items and Pokemon Storage slots were added so it’s possible a similar expansion could happen again in the future.