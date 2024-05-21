Will Kingdom Hearts run on Steam Deck?

With Kingdom Hearts finally coming to Steam, will it run on Steam Deck? Here’s everything we know about playing the beloved RPG series on the go.

The Kingdom Hearts franchise has been available on handhelds for a while. However, its initial performance on the go left much to be desired. Back in February 2022, Nintendo Switch players were left with buggy cloud-based versions of the beloved Disney action RPG franchise.

Since then, the entire Kingdom Hearts game series has found its way onto PC via the Epic Games Store. While it’s currently an Epic Games exclusive, the Kingdom Hearts series is playable on the Valve handheld but some rigorous Steam Deck know-how is needed to get it up and running.

Article continues after ad

Those eager to grab their keyblade and play Kingdom Hearts natively on Steam Deck might not have to wait long, as the franchise is finally coming to Steam.

Can you play Kingdom Hearts on Steam Deck?

Disney/Square Enix

The Kingdom Hearts franchise will be available on Steam on June 13, however, neither Valve nor Square Enix have given any indication of how it will perform on Steam Deck.

Article continues after ad

Square Enix announced on May 21 that the entire Kingdom Hearts franchise will finally be making its way to the Steam platform. As of June 13, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC will be available on PC, outside of the Epic Games Store after 3 years of exclusivity.

Article continues after ad

With the Kingdom Hearts games finally on Steam, that means Sora, Donald, and Goofy’s Disney-induced adventures could be natively available on a handheld for the first time.

Kingdom Hearts ran poorly on the Nintendo Switch, however, that was because Square Enix decided to have cloud-based versions for the handheld. While the franchise can run via the Epic Games Store on Steam Deck, its performance isn’t ideal. There are multiple reports online that the cut-scenes don’t play, instead showing blank screens or crashing entirely.

The Steam page for these releases, including the announced Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece bundle, hasn’t yet appeared on the platform. As a result, we do not know how each game will perform on the Steam Deck. While Square Enix gives a rundown of the synopsis of each Kingdom Hearts game included in the HD remaster releases, there’s no mention of the Valve handheld.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, we can only speculate that finally being available natively on Steam will make this the best version to play the Kingdom Hearts franchise on the go. However, we won’t know until its release on June 13.