Elden Ring devs address bizarre Steam Deck bug after patch 1.12

Elden Ring players have encountered technical issues on Steam Deck after installing the 1.12 update.

FromSoftware deployed Elden Ring’s 1.12 patch across all platforms on Thursday, June 20. The update most importantly added support for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, while also finally letting players ride their Spectral Steed during the final boss battle.

Despite the positive reception to the latest changes, the RPG now suffers from technical issues that specifically impact the game on Steam Deck.

Shortly after the patch went live, Steam Deck users found that a few minutes of inactivity would make the game inoperable on the Valve device.

Article continues after ad

Bandai Namco

Developer FromSoftware quickly addressed the problem in a Twitter/X post, warning players that “leaving your Steam Deck inactive for more than 5 minutes may stop the game from accepting inputs.”

The post further notes that Elden Ring developers are working on a hotfix to resolve the Steam Deck bug, though a date and time for the update’s arrival is not yet known.

Article continues after ad

Until then, players could try circumventing the issue by grabbing a save at a Site of Lost Grace, then closing the game completely if they need to step away.

This hiccup aside, Elden Ring’s 1.12 update adds a host of welcome quality-of-life changes to the experience. A few PC-specific tweaks ensure mouse and keyboard players now have more control over map settings, for example.

Article continues after ad

All users can access new customization options, items, and Summoning Pool features. Myriad weapon adjustments also accompanied the patch, increasing damage on some weapons while decreasing the effects of others.

These changes and more set the stage for Shadow of the Erdtree, Elden Ring’s long-awaited expansion that will immerse players in the all-new Shadow Lands region.