GamingElden Ring

All bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Sam Smith
messmer the impaler dlcFromSoftware

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree introduces lots of new bosses, here’s a breakdown of all the new bosses you’ll face in the story and beyond.

Just like the base game, the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion of stuffed full of dangerous bosses for players to face. While the story will bring players into contact with most of them, there are also a bunch of hidden bosses stashed away in the world that can be hunted down.

There are also lots of bosses stalking the wilds who can be found simply by riding around the open world. Then there’s some immensely powerful endgame bosses who are even tougher than the DLC’s final story boss. Below, we’ve included every boss we’ve found in Shadow of the Erdtree so far.

Story bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree

Here’s a list of every main story boss you need to fight to progress in the story in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

We’ve also added a difficulty rating from 1-5, based on our experience fighting these bosses. The number 1 represents relatively easy while 5 represents incredibly difficult.

BossLocationRewardDifficulty Rating
Divine Beast Dancing LionBelurat Tower Settlement, Theatre of the Divine BeastRemembrance of the Dancing Lion, Dancing Lion Head3
Rellana, Twin Moon KnightCastle Ensis, Ensis Moongazing GroundsRemembrance of the Twin Moon Knight4
Golden Hippopotamus Shadow Keep, Main Gate PlazaScadutree Fragment3
Romina, Saint of the BudChurch of the Bud, Ancient Ruins of RauhRemembrance of the Saint of the Bud2
Messmer The ImpalerShadow Keep, Messmer’s Dark ChamberRemembrance of the Impaler4
Followers of MiquellaCleansing Chamber, Enir-IlimRedmane Freyja’s set, Moore’s set, Hornsent’s set, Needle Knight Leda’s set, Dryleaf Dane’s set2
Promised Consort Radahn / Radahn, Consort of MiquellaDivine Gate, Enir-IlimRemembrance of a God and a Lord5

Hidden bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree

hidden elden ring dlc bossFromSoftware
Some bosses are well hidden and need to be hunted down.

The bosses below are all hidden off the beaten track and not part of the main story quest of Shadow the Erdtree.

Some of these are mighty endgame bosses while others are guardians of a particular dungeon. Each one is optional but offers its own unique rewards and lore.

BossLocationRewardsDifficulty Rating
Red BearNorthern Nameless MausoleumRed Bear’s Claw, Fang Helm and Iron Rivet set2
Ralva the Red BearHighroad Cross, Scadu AtlusPelt of Ralva1
Rugalea the Red BearRauh Ruins BaseRoar of Rugalea incantation1
Curseblade LabirithBonny Gaol, Scadu AltusCurseblade Meera Spirit Ashes2
Ancient Dragon SenessaxJagged Peak MountainsideAncient Dragon Smithing Stone, Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone4
Demi-Human Swordsman OnzeBelurat Gaol, Gravesite PlainDemi-Human Swordsman Yosh Spirit Ashes2
Bayle the DreadJagged Peak SummitHeart of Bayle5
Putrescent KnightGarden of Deep PurpleRemembrance of the Putrescent4
Ancient Dragon ManDragon Pit’s, Gravesite PlainDragon Hunter’s Great Katana2
Magma WyrmDragon’s Pit, Gravesite PlainAncient Dragon Smithing Stone, Dragon Heart3
Death Knight (Twin Axes)Fog Rift Catacombs, Gravesite PlainDeath Knight’s Twin Axes, Crimson Amber Medallion +32
Chief BloodfiendRivermouth Cave, Gravesite PlainBlood Fiend Hexer’s Spirit Ashes2
Jori, Elder InquisitorForsaken GraveyardBarbed Staff-Spear4
Black Knight EdreddFort of Reprimand, Scadu AltusAsh of War: Aspect of the Crucible: Wings2
The LamenterLamenter’s Gaol, Charo’s Hidden GraveLamenter Mask3
Blackgaol KnightWestern Nameless Mausoleum, Gravesite PlainGreatsword of Solitude, Solitude set2
Death Knight Scorpion River Catacombs, Rauh Ruins BaseDeath Knight’s Long Hafted Axe, Cerulean Amber Medallion +32
Dancer of RanahSouthern Nameless Mausoleum, Southern ShoreDancing Blade of Ranah, Dancer’s set3
RakshasaRecluses’ River Downstream, lower Scadu AltusRakshasa’s great katana, Rakshasa’s set3
Commander GaiusShadow Keep back gate, Scadu AltusRemembrance of the Wild Boar Rider2
Metyr, Mother of FingersCathedral of Manus Metyr, Scadu AltusRemembrance of the Mother of Fingers1
Midra, Lord of Frenzied FlameMidra’s Manse, Abyssal WoodsRemembrance of the Lord of Frenzied Flame3
Dryleaf DaneMoorth Ruins, Scadu AltusDane’s Hat, Dryleaf Arts1
Scadutree AvatarScadutree Base, Scadu AltusRemembrance of the Shadow Sunflower, Miquella’s Great Rune2
endgame boss shadow of the erdtreeFromSoftware
The endgame bosses are not playing around in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Field bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree

Field bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree work a lot like they did in the base game of Elden Ring. These are usually colossal beasts that patrol the world map and can be fought anytime.

However, in some instances, they’re better avoided until you’re capable of taking them down.

BossLocationRewardDifficulty Rating
Furnace GolemScorched Ruins, Gravesite Plain / Ellac River / Shadow Keep entrance / Rauh Ruins / Castle Watering Hole, Scadu AltusCrystal Tear5
Ghostflame DragonAbandoned Ailing Village in Gravesite Plain / Scadu Atlus, Messmer’s soldier camp / Cerulean Coast, Southern ShoreDragon Heart / Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone3
Ulcerated Tree SpiritsBelurat, Tower Settlement / Ellac Riverbed / Church District of the Shadow KeepRunes / Immunizing Horn Charm +23
Jagged Peak Drakes3x In Jagged Peak (two are fighting each other)Dragon Heart / Dragonscale Flesh3
Tree Senitnelsx2 in the HinterlandsBlessing of Marika3
Fallingstar BeastHinterlands, Scadu AltusGravitational Missile spell3
Death Rite BirdGraveyard in Charo’s Hidden GraveAsh of War: Ghostflame Call3
Demi-Human Queen MariggaCerulean Coast West Site of Grace, Southern ShoreStar-Ligned Sword1
Golden Hippopotamus1. Upper Rauh’s Ruins, south of the Viaduct Minor Tower

2. Charo’s Hidden Grave, west of the Charo’s Hidden Grave grace 		Scadutree Fragments3

Some of these bosses are reskins or the same as others, but don’t take any lightly, as some may look the same but have more health and power than the previous version you faced.

Want to know what we thought of the expansion? Check out our review of Shadow of the Erdtree.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech