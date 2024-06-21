All bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree introduces lots of new bosses, here’s a breakdown of all the new bosses you’ll face in the story and beyond.

Just like the base game, the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion of stuffed full of dangerous bosses for players to face. While the story will bring players into contact with most of them, there are also a bunch of hidden bosses stashed away in the world that can be hunted down.

There are also lots of bosses stalking the wilds who can be found simply by riding around the open world. Then there’s some immensely powerful endgame bosses who are even tougher than the DLC’s final story boss. Below, we’ve included every boss we’ve found in Shadow of the Erdtree so far.

Story bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree

Here’s a list of every main story boss you need to fight to progress in the story in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

We’ve also added a difficulty rating from 1-5, based on our experience fighting these bosses. The number 1 represents relatively easy while 5 represents incredibly difficult.

Boss Location Reward Difficulty Rating Divine Beast Dancing Lion Belurat Tower Settlement, Theatre of the Divine Beast Remembrance of the Dancing Lion, Dancing Lion Head 3 Rellana, Twin Moon Knight Castle Ensis, Ensis Moongazing Grounds Remembrance of the Twin Moon Knight 4 Golden Hippopotamus Shadow Keep, Main Gate Plaza Scadutree Fragment 3 Romina, Saint of the Bud Church of the Bud, Ancient Ruins of Rauh Remembrance of the Saint of the Bud 2 Messmer The Impaler Shadow Keep, Messmer’s Dark Chamber Remembrance of the Impaler 4 Followers of Miquella Cleansing Chamber, Enir-Ilim Redmane Freyja’s set, Moore’s set, Hornsent’s set, Needle Knight Leda’s set, Dryleaf Dane’s set 2 Promised Consort Radahn / Radahn, Consort of Miquella Divine Gate, Enir-Ilim Remembrance of a God and a Lord 5

Hidden bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree

FromSoftware Some bosses are well hidden and need to be hunted down.

The bosses below are all hidden off the beaten track and not part of the main story quest of Shadow the Erdtree.

Some of these are mighty endgame bosses while others are guardians of a particular dungeon. Each one is optional but offers its own unique rewards and lore.

Boss Location Rewards Difficulty Rating Red Bear Northern Nameless Mausoleum Red Bear’s Claw, Fang Helm and Iron Rivet set 2 Ralva the Red Bear Highroad Cross, Scadu Atlus Pelt of Ralva 1 Rugalea the Red Bear Rauh Ruins Base Roar of Rugalea incantation 1 Curseblade Labirith Bonny Gaol, Scadu Altus Curseblade Meera Spirit Ashes 2 Ancient Dragon Senessax Jagged Peak Mountainside Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 4 Demi-Human Swordsman Onze Belurat Gaol, Gravesite Plain Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh Spirit Ashes 2 Bayle the Dread Jagged Peak Summit Heart of Bayle 5 Putrescent Knight Garden of Deep Purple Remembrance of the Putrescent 4 Ancient Dragon Man Dragon Pit’s, Gravesite Plain Dragon Hunter’s Great Katana 2 Magma Wyrm Dragon’s Pit, Gravesite Plain Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, Dragon Heart 3 Death Knight (Twin Axes) Fog Rift Catacombs, Gravesite Plain Death Knight’s Twin Axes, Crimson Amber Medallion +3 2 Chief Bloodfiend Rivermouth Cave, Gravesite Plain Blood Fiend Hexer’s Spirit Ashes 2 Jori, Elder Inquisitor Forsaken Graveyard Barbed Staff-Spear 4 Black Knight Edredd Fort of Reprimand, Scadu Altus Ash of War: Aspect of the Crucible: Wings 2 The Lamenter Lamenter’s Gaol, Charo’s Hidden Grave Lamenter Mask 3 Blackgaol Knight Western Nameless Mausoleum, Gravesite Plain Greatsword of Solitude, Solitude set 2 Death Knight Scorpion River Catacombs, Rauh Ruins Base Death Knight’s Long Hafted Axe, Cerulean Amber Medallion +3 2 Dancer of Ranah Southern Nameless Mausoleum, Southern Shore Dancing Blade of Ranah, Dancer’s set 3 Rakshasa Recluses’ River Downstream, lower Scadu Altus Rakshasa’s great katana, Rakshasa’s set 3 Commander Gaius Shadow Keep back gate, Scadu Altus Remembrance of the Wild Boar Rider 2 Metyr, Mother of Fingers Cathedral of Manus Metyr, Scadu Altus Remembrance of the Mother of Fingers 1 Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame Midra’s Manse, Abyssal Woods Remembrance of the Lord of Frenzied Flame 3 Dryleaf Dane Moorth Ruins, Scadu Altus Dane’s Hat, Dryleaf Arts 1 Scadutree Avatar Scadutree Base, Scadu Altus Remembrance of the Shadow Sunflower, Miquella’s Great Rune 2

FromSoftware The endgame bosses are not playing around in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Field bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree

Field bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree work a lot like they did in the base game of Elden Ring. These are usually colossal beasts that patrol the world map and can be fought anytime.

However, in some instances, they’re better avoided until you’re capable of taking them down.

Boss Location Reward Difficulty Rating Furnace Golem Scorched Ruins, Gravesite Plain / Ellac River / Shadow Keep entrance / Rauh Ruins / Castle Watering Hole, Scadu Altus Crystal Tear 5 Ghostflame Dragon Abandoned Ailing Village in Gravesite Plain / Scadu Atlus, Messmer’s soldier camp / Cerulean Coast, Southern Shore Dragon Heart / Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone 3 Ulcerated Tree Spirits Belurat, Tower Settlement / Ellac Riverbed / Church District of the Shadow Keep Runes / Immunizing Horn Charm +2 3 Jagged Peak Drakes 3x In Jagged Peak (two are fighting each other) Dragon Heart / Dragonscale Flesh 3 Tree Senitnels x2 in the Hinterlands Blessing of Marika 3 Fallingstar Beast Hinterlands, Scadu Altus Gravitational Missile spell 3 Death Rite Bird Graveyard in Charo’s Hidden Grave Ash of War: Ghostflame Call 3 Demi-Human Queen Marigga Cerulean Coast West Site of Grace, Southern Shore Star-Ligned Sword 1 Golden Hippopotamus 1. Upper Rauh’s Ruins, south of the Viaduct Minor Tower



2. Charo’s Hidden Grave, west of the Charo’s Hidden Grave grace Scadutree Fragments 3

Some of these bosses are reskins or the same as others, but don’t take any lightly, as some may look the same but have more health and power than the previous version you faced.

