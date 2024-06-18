Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree shatters records as highest rated DLC of all time

With reviews releasing for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the praise continues to pour in as the expansion becomes not only the highest-rated DLC for a FromSoftware game but the highest-rated DLC of all time.

The highly-anticipated continuation of Elden Ring has yet to officially release, but it is already receiving universal acclaim from early reviews.

This applause is enough to make Shadow of the Erdtree the new king of DLC, as it enjoys the best rating of any expansion on Metacritic.

The news of this accomplishment came out soon after the review embargo for the expansion was lifted, which saw an avalanche of perfect scores and praise pour in. This bumped Shadow of the Erdtree all the way up to an overall rating of 95.

Immediately, fans were quick to point out how this DLC was shaping up to be the best that FromSoftware had ever created. Among the developer’s catalog, the next-highest DLC rating was the Astorias of the Abyss for the original Dark Souls at 89.

That six-point difference may seem small, but is quite impressive when thinking about how many reviews these scores are taking into account.

However, Shadow of the Erdtree fans were blown away when they realized that this score doesn’t just top the FromSoftware DLC library, but the entire history of DLC.

Previously, the expansion with the highest score was The Witcher 3‘s Blood and Wine, which sits at 92. That was released in 2016 and sat at the top of this list for eight years before being overtaken by Elden Ring’s expansion.

This is a huge milestone for Shadow of the Erdtree, and is one that it achieves before it even releases. It certainly will cause the already-immense excitement for the DLC to reach even greater levels.

Fortunately, the fans don’t have to wait much longer, as Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on June 21.