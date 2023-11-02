Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 could finally get fan favorite feature

Samsung may have heard the demands of the masses, as a patent suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will finally feature a built-in dock for the S Pen.

Samsung is one of the few smartphone brands, which has continued to include stylus support on its phones. The Galaxy S23 Ultra even comes with a built-in stylus slot, as did the discontinued Note Ultra models.

Samsung’s foldable devices also allow you to scribble using a stylus, or as the company likes to call it, the S Pen. However, none of the folding phones in the Korean company’s Galaxy Z lineup include a dock to attach the stylus to the device itself. This may change with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 may get dedicated stylus slot

A stylus slot on Galaxy Z Fold is a must-have feature for those who like to use a stylus. However, Samsung adds no dedicated slot for the stylus on its foldables, forcing users to buy third-party cases with such slots.

It’s understandable that adding a S Pen slot, like the one found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, might not be an option for Samsung because it would only make the phone thicker. But if the patents discovered by Studimo are to be believed, Samsung might be considering a mechanism to enable the S Pen to be attached on the outside.

This appears to be a practical solution since it wouldn’t make the phone bulkier and would not interfere with its water or dust protection. However, there’s no official confirmation from Samsung, and not all patents see the daylight.

Currently, Samsung is the only company that makes stylus-supported foldables. Google’s Pixel Fold and OnePlus’s Open are excellent devices, but they do not include this handy feature.