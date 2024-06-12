Samsung poised to beat Apple Intelligence to the punch with new drawing feature

Apple announced many AI features with Apple Intelligence, but none of them are available on Apple devices yet unless you sign up for the developer’s beta. However, Samsung might beat Apple to implementing one of these AI features.

According to leaker UniverseIce, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will include a feature similar to Apple’s Image Wand that will let users of the best iPads turn a rough sketch into a full-blown image. Samsung hasn’t confirmed the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s launch date yet, but reports suggest it will be announced in July during the Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Image Wand was announced as part of the Apple Intelligence suite and is included in the Image Playground feature. Using this feature requires the Apple Pencil tool palette, so it’s likely only available on iPadOS 18 and not iOS 18. Both software versions are currently in beta, and you can sign up to use them.

It’s unclear if the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will also require a stylus to use this feature. The foldable does have stylus support, so we won’t be surprised if that’s a requirement. UniverseIce says the feature will also be made available on the Galaxy S24 series later.

Samsung phones already come with plenty of AI features like Circle to Search and Live Translate. However, Apple’s Apple Intelligence can be considered better than Samsung’s. While Samsung’s Galaxy AI is limited to some parts of the software, Apple Intelligence improves many areas.

For example, Siri now uses generative AI to understand context better. It can summarize notifications, news articles, and more. Plus, you can use OpenAI’s ChatGPT within Siri. One major drawback is that the Apple AI features are limited to iPhones with the A17 Pro chip or above, and iPads and Macs with the M1 chip or above.

