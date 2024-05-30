Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaked images show off key design changes

Samsung is apparently looking to make big changes to Z Fold 6’s design, making it a lot similar to what we’ve seen on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

While renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 have leaked from time to time, tipster Ice Universe has now shared an image of what appears to be the live model of the Fold 6. The image shared by the frequent Samsung tipster shows the foldable next to its last year’s sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The upcoming foldable can be seen to have a wider cover screen than the Z Fold 5. Ice Universe claims the Fold 6’s screen will be as wide as the Z Fold 5’s screen if you include the right bezel. This wider design should make typing way easier and less awkward than the tall and skinny cover screens on older Fold models. Another change is the boxier corners which are similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Ice Universe also shared an image of the smartphone’s back, which shows yet another design change. The Z Fold 6 might feature vertically aligned cameras again, but unlike the S24 series, there is a small island connecting the cameras. This design is similar to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, but the oval-shaped island below the cameras appears to protrude less this time and has a metal rail with an interesting texture.

These are big design changes that will make the Z Fold 6 look different from the Z Fold 5. Samsung is expected to launch the new foldable alongside the Z Flip 6 in July during its Galaxy Unpacked event. Both foldables are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and to feature improvements in display and camera technology. But, take all this with a pinch of salt as there’s no official confirmation from Samsung yet.