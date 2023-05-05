Google reveals the Pixel Fold ahead of its official release

Google has officially confirmed the Pixel Fold. More details about Google’s first foldable phone will be announced on May 10.

Google has done it again. Rather than releasing a teaser to build up the hype or keep the announcement as a surprise, the search engine giant has taken off the curtains from its Galaxy Fold 5 competitor – the Pixel Fold.

It is not the first time that Google has killed the hype like this. The Pixel 7 and & 7 Pro phones were revealed in a similar fashion on social media ahead of the official launch.

The teaser confirms all the leaks and rumors we’ve seen popping up. While the Pixel Fold will take on the Galaxy Fold phones from Samsung, its design and form factor will remind you more of Oppo’s Find N series.

The tweet doesn’t reveal much besides the video showing the phone in its full glory. The link in the tweet takes you to the Fold’s landing page on Google Store, which says, “The first foldable phone engineered by Google.”

Google Pixel Fold – We like what we see already

Google

Talking about the phone itself, the teaser confirms that the phone will have a triple rear camera, with one of them equipped with a periscopic zoom lens. The camera setup is housed on a rectangular metallic strip that completes the back panel’s dual-tone finish.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Unlike the Galaxy Fold 4, the Pixel Fold is slightly shorter in size, probably 5.8 inches diagonally, which means that the front display is like a conventional smartphone display. This makes the front display easily usable for most tasks, and you won’t be forced to switch to the inner display unless required.

While this beats the purpose of having a phone with a foldable display, the consensus has been slightly biased toward a fully functional secondary display.

The inner display, unfortunately, has noticeable bezels all around, and even the inner selfie camera is housed under the top bezel. The prominent chin and the top bezel, which houses the camera, might look like an eyesore if you use light-colored wallpaper.

For the specifications, though, we will have to wait for the official announcement. If Google also reveals the innards, there won’t be any point in waiting for the formal launch.