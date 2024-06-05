Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 & Flip 6 render leak shows off revamped design

A leaked render making rounds on the internet reveals the new design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 smartphones.

The leaked image, which appears to be a part of Samsung’s marketing material, has unveiled what the upcoming Galaxy Foldables might look like. While there’s no way to verify the render, shared by Reddit user UnironicallyMe37, it resembles the previous design leaks of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

The render, possibly sourced via Samsung Kazakhstan, suggests a major design overhaul for the Z Fold 6, while the Z Flip 6 might look pretty similar to its predecessor. The leak, which aligns with previous rumors, shows the foldable phone with a flat screen and back, resembling the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Z Fold 6 might see the return of vertically stacked cameras, but unlike the S24 series, these cameras will be housed in a small island that connects them. This design concept is similar to the Z Fold 5, but the oval-shaped camera bump seems less pronounced this time around, with a textured metal railing surrounding it.

As for the flip phone, the leak shows it sporting the familiar folder-shaped cover screen and dual rear camera setup. Unlike the Z Fold 6, the Z Flip 6 appears to have a more rounded edge design.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed the launch date of the two foldable devices yet. However, a Sammobile report suggests they might debut during the Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

If past reports are to be believed, both devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Z Fold 6 is also expected to feature a wider cover screen and changes to the screen resolution. The battery and cameras are expected to remain the same on both devices.