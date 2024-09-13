Pokemon TCG fan keeps $900 Umbreon card in shocking place

Pokemon TCG fans are always obsessed with the value of cards, especially with new sets always coming out like the Pokemon TCG Stellar Crown expansion. But some sets often accrue more value than others.

One of these valuable sets is called Evolving Skies, which due to a few great cards has grown in value over the years, especially one Full Art card featuring Umbreon. The affectionately dubbed ‘Moonbreon‘ card is a huge deal in the community.

So, fans were shocked when a person shared to Reddit the story of their friend, as it seems that the friend in question had managed to pull the coveted Moonbreon card, only to slap it in their phone to liven up their transparent phone case. Needless to say, many were horrified.

For context, sites like TCG Player currently list the Umbreon Vmax card from Evolving Skies anywhere between $500 and $900 depending on the condition.

A few of the comments beneath the post joke about the value of the card, with one person saying, “‘Sir your card declined” Him: shows Umbreon vmax “Nvm sir.'”

Many pointed out how silly it is to keep the card in the phone case, with a person commenting, “Just get a fake one and put it in there, that’s a special level your friend is on.” Then, another chipped in, “I do that with all my cards too but I don’t own any worth more than 40 let alone 900 lmao.”

Some users even suggested that the card might not be the real thing, as one comment adds, “That GOTTA be fake I hope it is” until the author responded, “It’s not, he got it in a booster box that he won on a $20 raffle from a livestream. Bro is the luckiest man alive.”

Finally, some people even suggested phone cases actually designed to hold cards, with a user saying, “Tell bro to get one of those cardholder phone cases to protect it better lmao” before another one added their creative idea, “PSA x Casetify partnership you heard it here first.”

If you want to pull some of your own valuable cards to hastily stuff in a dirty phone case, be sure to check out our guides on the Stellar Crown expansion, as well as our Pokemon TCG Stellar Crown review.