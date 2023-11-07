Razer gaming mice get Hyperpolling upgrade but you’ll have to pay for it

In fast-paced games like Fortnite or Call of Duty, a responsive mouse is a must, and some lucky Razer users just got a big polling speed upgrade – if they paid for it.

Modern mice communicate with your computer at super-high speeds. This is described as a mouse’s Polling Rate and is measured in Hertz. A standard mouse might have a polling rate of between 250-500Hz, which means it will update its position up to five hundred times per second. Gaming mice are even faster, typically starting at 1000Hz, and the figures only go upwards from there.

Up to 8000Hz polling speed – with a catch

For Razer users, this speed could go up to a blinding 8000Hz, with several wired and wireless models benefiting from the upgrade. However, there are two major caveats.

The first and most significant is that to get this upgrade, you need to have bought the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, as confirmed by the Razer Support website. This add-on costs $30 and is only available from the Razer website.

Secondly, only the following mice are eligible for the HyperPolling firmware upgrade:

Users will need to be running the Synapse 3 software, version 3.8.1031.110202. This will allow you to upgrade the firmware for the mouse and the USB dongle. Polling rates and other settings can then be manually adjusted from within the Synapse software.

We’ll be reporting on further news of upgrades, deals, and new releases from Razer.