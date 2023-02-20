Razer and fashion brand Evisu partner for gaming-themed gear

Razer has partnered with Japanese denim brand Evisu for a new range of clothing and gaming gear starting on February 24, 2023.

Fashion brand Evisu, known for its denim and streetwear, has partnered up with the green gaming brand Razer for a new venture.

It isn’t the first time that Razer has released clothing, having previously partnered with Bored Ape Yacht Club and its own ‘athleisure’ brand of clothing.

Evisu has been around since 1991 and has earned a reputation of being coveted by “collectors and hipsters alike”.

Addie Tan, Associate Director of Business Development at Razer said in a press release:

“Razer has launched collaborations with fashion and lifestyle partners that are best in class to great success.

“This time, we’re extremely excited to work with the team at EVISU that is known for their commitment to quality and craftsmanship for our next capsule collection.”

The collection is set to feature dark-washed jeans, a staple of Evisu lineups, as well as t-shirts and hoodies, all emblazoned with Razer’s green.

Razer intends to launch the collection on February 24, alongside gaming peripherals. These won’t be made of denim but will feature similar designs to the clothing.

Special versions of the Orochi V2 mouse, the Gigantus V2 mousemat, and the Black Widow V3 mechanical keyboard will be made available. There will also be a version of the Iskur X, Razer’s gaming chair.

Where to buy the Razer | Evisu gear

There’s no word on when the chair will launch, as it’s not currently available on the website for pre-order or to look at, outside of a small picture.

We’re also unsure how long the promotion will last, but Razer has said that it’ll be on “while stocks last”.

All the products will go live on the site at 6 PM Pacific Time, on Feb 24.

