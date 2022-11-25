Save 33% on an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT in this unbeatable Black Friday GPU deal

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Looking for a new graphics card, but don’t want to spend over 500 bucks? This Black Friday GPU deal with an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is the best option we’ve seen so far.

Getting a new graphics card doesn’t mean that you have to rush out and buy the biggest, most expensive version of the RTX 4090 that you can muster. Instead, you can look to value, as most mid-range graphics cards are now on sale for some absolute bargain prices. Ahead of the release of the new-generation RDNA 3 graphics cards, this RX 6700 XT has had its price slashed by a staggering 33%, making this the best Black Friday GPU deal so far.

Is the RX 6700 XT worth it?

This particular model is an XFX Speedster model of the GPU, which sports three fans, and 12GB of GDDR6 memory. In many cases, this card competes with the RTX 3070 in terms of performance, and while it is slightly slower, it still manages to achieve impressive 1080p and 1440p performance. Looking for something a bit faster? Take a look at this equally great RTX 3070 Ti deal.

However, the pure value on offer for this brand-new GPU is just staggering, especially when you compare it against its shinier, more expensive younger siblings. This RDNA 2-based GPU has impressive rasterization performance, and at this accessible price, you should absolutely snap one up while you can. It has Ray Tracing support. However, this is much more suited towards pure rasterization performance and takes a similar mantle to the incredibly popular RX 5700 XT.

This deal is not sold by Amazon, so just be aware that it might take longer than some other deals to ship out, too. However, given the price, it’s absolutely worth the ever-so-slight inconvenience, and the seller appears to have some good reviews, too.

