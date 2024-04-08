OLED iPad Pro & iPad Air 6 launch week revealed by analyst

The OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 are likely to launch soon, but Apple hasn’t revealed when. Now, analyst Mark Gurman has suggested they’ll launch in the second week of May 2024.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, known for his accurate Apple-related predictions has dished out a release week for the OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air 6. “You can circle early May on your calendar,” said Gurman in his Power On newsletter. “For those looking for more specific timing, I’m told the launch will probably happen the week of May 6,” he added.

Gurman claims Apple retail stores are already preparing to receive new product marketing materials later that week, hinting that a new product release is rapidly approaching.

Apple was expected to launch new iPad models in March but reportedly delayed the announcement. The delay was attributed to unfinished work on the iPads’ operating system and “complex new manufacturing techniques” needed to produce their screens.

Last week, two unknown iPads with model numbers A2386 and A2387 were spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. That’s typically a sign that a new product release is incoming. However, the regulatory listing did not reveal any notable details.

While Apple hasn’t confirmed any details yet, the iPad Pro model is rumored to feature an OLED display and come in the same sizes as the previous generation—11-inch and 13-inch. The iPad Air 6 should retain the Liquid Retina LCD but may also be available in the same two sizes as the Pro models.