New iPads spotted online ahead of rumored iPad Air 6 & OLED iPad Pro launch

Two new iPad models have been spotted on an Indian regulatory listing, suggesting Apple might be gearing up for a launch.

Apple is supposed to launch new iPads at some point this year. Reports hinted at a launch in March, but that didn’t happen. However, the regulatory listing on India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) confirms Apple hasn’t abandoned plans to launch new iPads this year.

The listing, spotted by 91Mobiles, does not reveal any details about the two iPads. It only says that there are new iPads made by Apple with model numbers, A2386 and A2387. There’s a chance BIS might have listed the rumored iPad Air 6 and the OLED iPad Pro, but we can’t say for sure.

It’s also possible these model numbers are only for the OLED iPad Pros or the iPad Air 6. Since both iPads are rumored to come in two sizes, they’ll likely have different model numbers.

Regulatory listings serve as good indicators of product launches. Typically, brands submit their products for approval from regulatory bodies when they are ready to introduce them to the public.

Apple hasn’t confirmed any details about the upcoming iPads yet. A Bloomberg report suggests that the delays are because Apple is still working on the operating system and dealing with “complex new manufacturing techniques” needed to produce their panels.

Reports indicate that the iPad Pro models will feature an OLED display and will come in the same sizes as the previous generation—11-inch and 13-inch. The iPad Air 6, on the other hand, is expected to retain the Liquid Retina LCD but may also be available in the same two sizes as the Pro models.