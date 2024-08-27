iPad Mini 7 rumors swirl as signs of refreshed tablet build

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini since 2021, and that might change soon. Apple Stores are running dry of iPad Mini models, suggesting a new one might be on the way.

Bloomberg journalist and veteran Apple leaker Mark Gurman revealed on X that Apple Stores are experiencing low stock of the iPad mini in various configurations. He revealed the device is considered “constrained” internally within Apple.

There are only two possible reasons for this. The first is that Apple may want to discontinue the iPad Mini 6, which debuted in 2021—though this is unlikely since there’s no replacement for it at the moment. The second, and more likely, scenario is that Apple is preparing to announce an upgrade: a new iPad Mini 7.

Article continues after ad

Gurman agreed with the second reason, suggesting that this could be a sign a new model is on the way, adding that he “wouldn’t be surprised to see it updated for AI.”

Article continues after ad

Apple announced AI features for iPhones, iPads, and Macs under the Apple Intelligence suite. However, these features are only available on iPhones with the A17 Pro or later, or on iPads and Macs with the M1 chip or later.

If Apple is updating the iPad Mini for AI, it will likely receive a new M-series chip (probably the M2) or the iPhone’s A17 Pro. There’s also a possibility it might feature the upcoming A18 chip.

Article continues after ad

Previous reports revealed the iPad Mini 7 has been pushed to 2026, and it will debut with an OLED display. Some claimed the Mini will be replaced with a foldable tablet.

Earlier this year, Apple announced the iPad Air with the M2 chip and the OLED iPad Pro during its Let Loose event. While there’s no official confirmation about the iPad Mini’s launch, if it is on the way, we might see it revealed during the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event on September 9.

Article continues after ad