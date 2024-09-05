OnePlus 13 with a brighter display teased for an early launch

OnePlus has confirmed that it will continue to partner with the Chinese display maker BOE for its device, launching next month.

OnePlus’s flagship phones are among the best Android phones in the business and are loaded with top-of-the-line hardware specifications. These devices are generally launched at the start of the year.

This year, however, we might see the OnePlus 13 arriving way ahead of schedule. According to an announcement by OnePlus’s President Li Jie on Weibo, a device featuring BOE’s next-gen display will “officially meet with everyone next month.”

Article continues after ad

Per the post, OnePlus will continue to sport a BOE OLED panel on its upcoming smartphone. However, according to Jie, the second-generation panel produced by BOE will be brighter than the predecessor and offer eye protection.

For those wondering, the OnePlus 12’s display boasted 1,600 and 4,500 nits for peak brightness. Based on what the OnePlus executive has shared, the upcoming device will promise a brighter display than this.

Article continues after ad

OnePlus

While he didn’t reveal the exact timeline, the OnePlus 13 will likely be released in China this October. The OnePlus 12, on the other hand, debuted in China in December 2023, while the global release happened in January 2024.

Article continues after ad

That said, the phone is expected to ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, which has yet to be launched. The launch timeline has been leaked by a known tipster, DigitalChatStation, who says that the phone is set to launch in China in October, while the global release is set for November.

If true, the OnePlus 13 could be the first phone to ship with the new flagship chipset from Qualcomm. The phone is also rumored to ship with a massive battery pack.