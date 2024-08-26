Apple iPhone 16 launch date revealed by analyst

Apple hasn’t confirmed the launch date for the iPhone 16, but a notable Apple analyst has revealed that the new iPhones will launch on September 10, 2024.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed last Friday that Apple will be unveiling new products on September 10, with the announced phones going on sale on September 20. In his Power On newsletter this weekend, Gurman added that the company has wrapped up filming its iPhone 16 launch video.

He suggested that Apple will air the keynote video in the Steve Jobs Theater. Attendees will be able to check out the new iPhones and other hardware afterward. The presentation will also be streamed online.

Apple has yet to confirm the date or any details regarding the upcoming event. However, the company is rumored to launch four iPhones in the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup.

Apple iPhone 15 colors

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are expected to debut with a redesigned camera module, including changes to the battery and screen size. The Pro models won’t see many design changes, but they’ll feature upgraded cameras, a better processor, and larger batteries.

All four iPhones are expected to run iOS 18 and support the latest Apple Intelligence AI features, though not immediately after launch. Gurman predicted that the Apple Intelligence features will be rolled out at a later date.

Apple is also reported to launch the AirPods 4 during the same event. The company is expected to announce two models: one with an affordable price and basic specs, and the other with better specs and a higher price.

The Watch Series 10 is also expected to be announced during the iPhone event. It is rumored to be thinner than previous models, with a larger screen. The invites and official announcement for the event should come anytime now, most likely by the end of this month.