Nvidia announces “Sphynx” body spray and shower gel gift set, with one big twist

Nvidia has today announced “The most advanced platform for extreme freshness”. Named SPHYNX: Ampere. The gift set also houses a hidden compartment, housing an RTX-powered gaming laptop.

Nvidia has launched a lot of things in the past year. Most notably the RTX 40-series, such as the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080. However, this year their efforts are seemingly not simply limited to graphics cards.

The company now claims to have upgraded its repertoire of products with a special, one-off that promises “extreme freshness” for any of its users. SPHYNX: Ampere is a riff on the usual disappointing Christmas deodorant gift set that so many people receive each year.

However, the SPHYNX: Ampere set comes with a unique twist. Just beneath the typical deodorant and body spray lies a hidden compartment. The secret compartment houses a powerful RTX 30-series gaming laptop, which is a whole lot more exciting than just deodorant and shower gel.

The laptop included will be an ASUS TUF Dash F15, which will be fully equipped with an Intel 12th-gen processor in addition to an RTX 3050, which will be more than enough for most people’s gaming needs. The pack will allow you allegedly “Rinse with RTX”, but we can’t say that you should shower and use a laptop at the same time.

Sadly, Nvidia will not be releasing these to everyone, and will instead be given away via social media. The good news? We have one to give away to our readers, so you can stay fresh and game at the same time.

How to get win a SPHYNX: Ampere gift set

We’ll be running a giveaway over on the Dexerto Deals Twitter account, where all you need to do is follow the instructions in the post to be in the running to potentially win one of these incredibly unique gift sets if you are based in the UK.