Nvidia RTX 4090 reaches lowest-ever price at Micro Center

The Nvidia RTX 4090, 4080, and 4070 have all gotten fantastic discounts at US retailer Micro Center. But, you’ll need to be equipped with one of their insider cards.

It’s been almost a year since the RTX 40-series graphics cards were revealed, and we’re finally seeing some Nvidia Founders Edition graphics cards getting discounted. US retailer Micro Center seems to be the only one running the promotions right now, and you will be able to get around 15% off the RTX 4090, 4080, and 4070.

Interestingly, there is no such discount for the RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, which could be due to smaller stock levels, or an unwillingness to discount the GPU so close to launch.

It’s important to note that these prices are achieved through several discounts, instead of a singular one. Micro Center has discounted the GPUs, with an additional discount available if you have a Micro Center discount card. So far, reports are that these offers are available at the Indianapolis branch of Micro Center, with no confirmation that this is a nationwide promotion, WCCFTech reports.

RTX 40-series discounts at Micro Center

RTX 4090: $1439 USD / $1367 USD (With Insider Card)

RTX 4080: $1079 USD / $1025 USD (With Insider Card)

RTX 4070: $539 USD / $512 USD (With Insider Card)

Undoubtedly, the standout deal here is for the RTX 4090, which is one of the best graphics cards you can purchase today. The GPU is the fastest consumer graphics card out right now, and will likely not be bested until an eventual successor, like an RTX 4090 Ti is announced.

The RTX 4080 and 4070 have a slightly more questionable value proposition but could be a compelling upgrade for those looking to spend around $500 or $1000 on a new graphics card for their gaming setup.

This could be just the beginning of further discounts we see for the RTX 40-series, as the cards age, we are bound to see retailers begin to slash the price for the cards down further, meaning that you could potentially grab a bargain on a graphics card.

Meanwhile, AMD seems to be cooking up higher-end cards of their own, like the RX 7700 and 7800, which might make an appearance at Gamescom 2023.