Ghost of Tsushima PC port to launch with DLSS 3 & game-ready drivers

Rebecca Hills-Duty

Nvidia has announced that Samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima will launch with DLSS 3 and other AI-powered features when it finally lands on PC.

Ghost of Tsushima might look even more vibrant for PC gamers who have an Nvidia GPU in their PC, thanks to a new announcement from Nvidia which states Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will have official support for DLSS 3, as well as game-ready drivers.

The PC post of Ghost of Tsushima is due to launch on May 16, 2024, and will include not only the full base game but also the Iki Island expansion, and a cooperative online multiplayer mode. On the day of the launch, players who use Nvidia GeForce RTX cards such as the RTX 3080 or RTX 4060 will be able to enjoy not only a new Game Ready Driver, but also the performance benefits of Nvidia’s DLSS suite of tools.

ghost of tsushima pc portSucker Punch Productions

This update will include support for DLSS 2 and 3, which will allow users to see improved frame rates, as well as enhanced anti-aliasing using DLAA for better image quality. This will be available to all users of RTX GPUs, though only those using RTX 40 series cards will be able to take advantage of DLSS 3.

Those who have an Nvidia card like the GeForce GTX 900 or higher will still be able to utilize Nvidia Reflex. This is an anti-lag system that reduces latency and can potentially give players an edge in multiplayer scenarios.

The Nvidia Game Ready Driver for Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is available to download now from the official Nvidia site.

