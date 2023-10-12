New Adobe video tools are AI magic as they add clothes & more

At its annual event Max, Adobe showed off some new generative AI tools coming to Premiere, its video editing software.

Adobe is making more moves into the generative AI space. At the Adobe Max event, the company demonstrated its latest toolset coming to the video editing software, Premiere.

Being dubbed Fast Fill, Adobe showed it covering a latte with new art, adding a tie to a walking man, and removing individuals from the shot. It utilizes the company’s Firefly AI model, which it launched this year.

There’s no release date for the tool as of yet. Considering the speed that Adobe has gone from a closed, invite-only beta of its image generation tools to integrating them into Photoshop, it’s probably on the horizon.

For After Effects, Project Scene Change was demoed. It allows for AI to alter a video’s perspective for better blending when overlapping green screen footage. In the demonstration, we saw a video from one perspective meshed with another, almost making it seem like the subject was walking alongside the products being shown off.

The intention behind a lot of these tools isn’t to oust creators but to ease their workflow.

Video isn’t the only AI-powered tool that Adobe showed off either. The company is going all in, launching the first AI-powered toolset for its Illustrator program.

Project Draw & Delight will allow users to sketch something and then ask Firefly to present a finished version. Once you have the finished image, you can color it in for different results.

Others include Project Poseable, which will allow you to create a generic 3D model, pose, and then generate a finished piece of work through Firefly.

Adobe recently launched new Photoshop tools using its Firefly AI. Instead of just being able to generate new images sourced from Adobe Stock, it can now interact with each individual piece of an image as if they were their own layers.

Though Adobe does stress that a lot of these projects might never see the light of day, it’s fairly likely that key showstoppers like the video generation will be released to the public.

