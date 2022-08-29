Nvidia allegedly paralyzed over RTX 4070 specifications

According to leaker Kopite7Kimi, there are two specification sheets for the RTX 4070 at Nvidia, and neither of them have been finalized for production.

The RTX 4070 might be one of the most hotly-anticipated graphics cards around, and you can expect a huge jump in performance over the RTX 4070. However, there is one pertinent problem for the folks at Nvidia, they just can’t make up their mind on how powerful it should be.

Leaker Kopite7Kimi, an incredibly reliable source in the tech leaks community has leaked many of the RTX 40-series specifications, including the RTX 4080 and 4090. But, there’s something odd going on with the RTX 4070.

Today, they reported in a tweet that there are currently two different specifications going around for the boards. One is more powerful, and the other is slightly less powerful.

However, it’s really bad news for those who might have been hoping for a 2022 launch. If the RTX 4070’s specs have still not been finalized, you could be waiting a good while yet until the graphics card’s debut.

Potential RTX 4070 specifications

PG141-SKU340/341 (RTX 4070) PG141-SKU336/337 (RTX 4070) CUDA Cores 7680 7168 Memory configuration 10GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps 12GB GDDR6X @ 21GBps Memory interface 192-bit 160-bit TDP 285W 250W Time Spy Extreme GPU score 11,000 10,000

From what we can see, a 1000-point difference in Time Spy Extreme, with the higher-specced version, the 340/314 SKU, managing to almost scratch the performance of the RTX 3090 Ti in practical terms. However, the version that is slightly lower-specced might not be able to enjoy such claims.

It’s possible that Nvidia is waiting to see what AMD might have up its sleeve for the mainstream market, and wants to measure up to their specs and benchmarks. Alternatively, we could see several paths. The higher specced model could turn into an RTX 4070 Ti, with the lower-specced model becoming an RTX 4070.

Or, in the best case scenario, the higher-specced model will become an RTX 4070, with the lower spec being turned into an RTX 4060 Ti.

It’s difficult to ascertain which path Nvidia will take. However, we hope that Nvidia offers the higher specced model as the base RTX 4070, as everyone wins.