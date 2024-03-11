Nvidia RTX 50 series rumor claims GPUs are getting massive memory upgrade

The rumor mill for the Nvidia RTX 50 ‘Blackwell’ GPUs is hotting up, and the latest leak suggests it will be a massive memory upgrade.

Since the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super cards are now out in the wild, the attention of the rumor mill has turned to the next upcoming product in Nvidia’s consumer lineup, the RTX 50 series ‘Blackwell’ GPUs.

One of the most reliable leakers of Nvidia graphics card information, Kopite7kimi, has some new information to share regarding what consumers can expect when the RTX 50 series lands. Interestingly, the newest rumors have some significant differences from information previously leaked.

Blackwell to feature 512-bit memory

According to Kopite7kimi, the Nvidia GeForce 50 series of gaming GPUs will begin with the launch of flagship chip dies, the GB202 and GB203. Current information suggests that the GB202 will be the full chip, while the GB203 will be the cut-down version. It is not yet known if Nvidia is aiming for a chiplet or monolithic design, but Team Green has been experimenting with chiplet designs on chips for its HPC/AI-focussed line.

The most significant part of the leak, however, was regarding memory. Kopite7kimi indicates that the GB202 Blackwell GPU will feature a 512-bit memory interface. This is a big leap up from the 384-bit memory interface currently in use on the AD102 used in the RTX 40 series.

By using this interface, the available memory capacity will also increase. A 512-bit interface combined with 16Gb modules will be able to produce 32GB capacities, with up to 1792.00 GB/s of total bandwidth.

In addition, the leak points towards 28 Gbps GDDR7 memory modules being standard in the first generation of Blackwell GPUs. If this information is accurate then it could have a significant impact on Nvidia’s product range going forward.

Once again, until Team Green releases official information, all of these leaks must be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism.