New Sony PS5 patent sparks PS3 emulation hopes

Sam Comrie . 1 day ago

Sony is seemingly working on bringing PS3 emulation, as a new patent reveals compatibility for older accessories and hardware.

With the launch of a revamped PS Plus, one of the biggest factors to upgrade for many was revisiting older generations. The Premium tier of PlayStation’s rival to Game Pass currently boasts game selections from the PS1, PSP, and PS3.

Though PS3 games are available via streaming, Sony could be working on making PS3 emulation a reality.

Disney Nostalgia trip games like Toy Story 2 are available to download on PS Plus.

Sony hardware such as EyeToy, PSP Go mentioned in emulation patent

According to a patent spotted by Game Rant, Sony is in the midst of enabling older PlayStation hardware for use with the PS5. The patent in question makes mention of the PSP Go, Dualshock 3 controller, and even the long-forgotten EyeToy camera.

The document itself details “a method for facilitating a play of a legacy game ” and that “the method includes receiving a user input during the play of the legacy game.”

Other hardware such as a mouse and keyboard and Sony’s Media Remote can also be spotted on the patent.

Sony, Patentscope The patent showcases multiple accessories from different PlayStation generations.

Most of the components mentioned within the patent have been discontinued for several years, but it does spark a bigger question regarding PS Plus’s future.

Emulation of the PS3 and its huge catalog of games has been on Sony’s radar since the release of the PS4.

VGC reported back in April that the tech conglomerate was figuring out the logistics of emulation, as the PS3’s rendering is notoriously difficult to replicate.

For those out there who are still skeptical of using PS Plus Premium, adding dedicated emulation could be the push it needs to win over players.