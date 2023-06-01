Meta Quest 2 is going back to its original $299 price

The Meta Quest 2 is getting a price cut after having its price raised last year, which Meta attributed to the ongoing global issues around the world.

After raising the price last year in a bizarre move, Meta is now reducing the Quest 2 headset’s price back to its original MSRP of $299. This news comes as Mark Zuckerberg announces the new Meta Quest 3 headset.

While the Quest 3 headset will be coming in at $499, it doesn’t seem like Meta intends to kill off the aging Quest 2 just yet. Prior comments made by the company seemed to confirm that the company intends to keep the Quest 2 on for some time yet.

In the trailer, the Quest 2 is featured to compare sizes, and previous hardware and software launches from Meta saw older versions supported for a while longer.

Meta begins future-proofing the Quest 2

With hundreds of thousands of headsets in the world, the virtual reality headset will presumably continue to exist in some capacity. This, combined with the fact that it works with the Quest Pro’s new controllers – which are coming to the Quest 3 – it seems that Meta is ensuring future-proofing its hardware.

Part of this is using dynamic resolution, reducing the on-screen graphical fidelity during intense moments in-game or apps to allow Quest 2 to keep up with the action. It’s expected to increase performance on the Quest 2 by up to 26%.

Meta will be hosting its Connect conference on September 27, where the future of upcoming and already released devices is expected to be expanded on.

The Quest 2 was originally released on October 13, 2020, as the Oculus Quest 2. Since then, the company has renamed itself from Facebook, as well as redubbing the Quest hardware as the Meta Quest. It is still one of the most popular headsets in the world, with the competition, like HTC, gunning for the coveted spot at the top.