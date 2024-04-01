Meta Quest 3 users shocked after cat chews up headset

VR fans on Reddit were left shocked after a Meta Quest 3 owner revealed their cat destroyed the silicone face seal on the headset.

Whether it is a cat, dog, or even a ferret — if you have an animal in the house, you’ve likely come across them trying to attack some of your electronics.

Redditor bonzodmunky recently took to the OculusQuest subreddit to share their latest issue with the cat they have wandering around the house.

Munky says that while having their Quest 2 and Quest 3 sitting on their respective docks beside each other, the cat decided to eat the silicone face seal on the Quest 3.

“In 3 years, my cat never touched my Q2 on its dock. I got my Q3 and a silicone interface last week,” they said.

“It’s on its dock beside the Q2. I woke up to find it several feet away on the other side of a table, with the interface chewed to bits. Apparently, it tastes much better than the Quest 2.”

Reddit: u/bonzodmunky

Users quickly flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on the damaged Quest 3, with many happy that more damage, like scratched lenses, wasn’t done.

“Good thing it only chewed the interface,” one user said.

Another commented: “This reminds me of when I was in highschool and my pet rabbit chewed the rubber off all of my xbox controllers.”

“Thankfully its just the silicone/foam bits. They must be chewy. Easy to replace thankfully. Many to be found online,” a third replied.