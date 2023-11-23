M1 Apple iPad Air Black Friday deal drops tablet to lowest-ever price

Looking for a powerful tablet but don’t want to break the bank? Apple’s M1 iPad Air has just hit its lowest-ever price.

Getting a new tablet is always a question of asking what you really want to use it for. If you’re just looking to browse the internet, in most cases a standard iPad is the gold standard. But, if you’re looking to draw, then Apple’s iPad Air is a solid mid-range option that manages to suit most budgets, especially with its Apple Pencil support.

While it might be a few years old, Apple’s M1 iPad Air can now be bought at its lowest-ever price in this killer Amazon Black Friday deal that you’ll surely not want to miss. The tablet itself is $100 off, which makes for the lowest price that we have tracked across numerous websites.

Perfect for budding artists and more

The iPad Air is particularly good for any budding artists, who might want to make use of the built-in Apple Pencil support, but don’t want to splash out for a big iPad Pro, given that the bigger, badder model is much more expensive. With the iPad Air, you still get all the benefits of Apple’s M1 chip, which can process complex tasks, at a much more palatable price than what is on offer with the iPad Pro.

There are some downsides, like no ProMotion display, but don’t let that put you off: This tablet of capable of handling complex workloads, and could even replace a basic laptop if you wanted it to. It’s a great little device, that is a capable computer in its own right, rather than a snazzy screen that you might just use to get your latest Netflix or Display Plus fix.

We expect that this deal won’t last forever, so be sure to keep your eyes on it and act fast to snag a bargain.

