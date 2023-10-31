Resident Evil Village somehow runs perfectly on M2 iPad Pro

Apple M2 iPad Pro with a higher RAM count manages to run Resident Evil Village smoothly even at the highest graphics settings.

Capcom recently released the Resident Evil Village for iPhone 15 Pro models and iPads with M1 or later Apple chips. The demanding game reportedly runs smoothly on the latest iPhone Pro models, thanks to the new A17 Pro chip with hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

However, the iPhone 15 Pros cannot run the game at maximum image quality— something the M2 iPad Pro can. A recent report from Wccftech showed the tablet can run Resident Evil Village perfectly smoothly with all graphical settings maxed out.

M2 iPad Pro runs Resident Evil Village smoothly even at max resolution

X user SJV shared a 2-minute video and a screenshot of Resident Evil Village’s visual settings on the M2 iPad Pro, showing how well the iPad can handle the demanding AAA title. At maximum settings and a resolution of 2732 x 2048, Resident Evil Village consumes nearly 11GB of VRAM on the iPad featuring 16GB of unified memory.

While 11GB of VRAM is a lot, it is necessary to smoothly run demanding games like Resident Evil Village. SJV notes that the game runs smoothly even at 2732 x 2048 pixels resolution and with the settings maxed out. However, there is no performance counter on the M2 iPad Pro that displays the framerate.

Resident Evil Village is available for download from the App Store. It’s 7.92GB in size, and you can try it for free. You can unlock the full game for the special price of $15.99, a sweet 60% discount applicable until November 20.

Apple gaming might soon be a thing

The latest Apple chips pack impressive firepower, allowing you to run even the most demanding tasks. These custom chips are likely to make it easier for console-quality games to come to both the iPhone and Mac.

You can already play AAA games like Resident Evil Village on iPhones and iPads, and the Resident Evil 4 Remake is due out later this year. It’s likely that even more games will be ported to Apple devices in the coming days.