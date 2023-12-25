M1 iPad Pro holiday deal drops tablet to lowest-ever price

Amazon is offering a solid $300 discount on Apple’s M1 iPad Pro, bringing its price to the lowest we’ve ever seen.

Tablets are getting massive price cuts this holiday season. The affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is 45% off on Amazon and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also hugely discounted. But if you’re not an Android fan, Amazon has got you covered with a $300 discount on the M1 iPad Pro. Packing a PC-grade processor, the iPad is powerful enough to tackle any task you throw at it.

The M1 iPad Pro was launched back in 2021 and still stands tall as one of Apple’s most powerful tablets, second only to the M2 iPad Pro. The device features a large display, complemented by a massive battery and loud speakers. It also comes equipped with a dual-camera setup on the rear for capturing decent pictures. The M1 iPad Pro deal on Amazon might not last forever, so you may want to act fast.

M1 iPad Pro is a complete package at this price

Apple

The massive $300 discount is applicable on the 128GB storage trim of the M1 iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. You can get the tablet in the Silver and Space Gray color options.

M1 iPad Pro has a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD which is perfect for watching content. The panel offers a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 600 nits peak brightness. Apple also packs an impressive camera system on the tablet, featuring a 12MP main sensor and a 10MP ultra-wide.

The M1 chip inside the tablet ensures that you can easily perform any task you want, be it video editing, audio wizardry, or gaming. The tablet also features cellular connectivity, allowing you to take it anywhere without worrying about a Wi-Fi connection.

Apple says the M1 iPad Pro’s 7538 mAh battery can last a full day. Overall, the iPad is a complete package and you are unlikely to find a better deal anytime soon.

