M1 iPad Air returns to all-time-low price in Amazon New Year deal

Fancy getting an iPad Air this year? Don’t fret. This marvelous Amazon deal will help you save some money

The M1-powered iPad Air has fallen to its cheapest price, and if you plan to gift yourselves an iPad for the new year, this could be the perfect excuse.

Usually priced at $599, the fifth-generation iPad Air is now retailing at $150 cheaper. Historical data shows this could be a limited-time deal, and the price may increase at any time. So, you should hurry if you plan to grab this deal.

Article continues after ad

Compact and powerful

While Apple has not yet updated its iPad lineup in 2023, this iPad Air is highly relevant in 2024 as well. Though this iPad only has 64GB of internal storage, it has Wi-Fi connectivity and plenty of power. It can be handy for bedside reading, watching your favorite shows, catching up on emails, and browsing the internet.

Article continues after ad

It is powered by Apple’s M1 chipset, a powerhouse that powers some MacBook Airs and other devices. Get yourselves a Magic Keyboard, and you have an extremely compact yet powerful system to work on the go.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Besides all the raw power, you get the beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, which makes watching movies or showing your artistic side using Apple Pencil a joy.

You also get fast wireless connectivity thanks to Wi-Fi 6, and the USB-C charging port ensures you can use various accessories for the iPad. The iPad Air M1 also has cellular connectivity and higher storage options, but you might have to dig deeper in your pocket to get those.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This iPad Air fifth-gen also has a capable rear and front camera. While the rear camera can do 4K video recordings, the front camera comes with Center Stage for those perfectly centered video calls. Be sure to snap up this deal, while the tablet is this cheap.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.