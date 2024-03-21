iPad Air 5 drops to lowest-ever price in killer Amazon Spring Sale deal

Apple has yet to announce a new iPad Air model, but you can save a massive $150 on the capable iPad Air 5.

Amazon’s spring sale is live with solid discounts on tablets. We already saw solid price cuts on Galaxy Tab A9+ and Tab S6 Lite. But if you’re not fond of cheap tablets, Amazon has got you covered with an impressive $150 discount on the iPad Air 5. This brings the tablet to the lowest price we’ve seen to date.

The best part about this deal is that it doesn’t force you to pick a certain storage or color option. You can score a $150 discount whether you choose the tablet in Blue, Pink, Purple, Starlight, or Space Gray colors, with 64GB and 128GB storage configurations, Wi-Fi-only versions, and LTE connectivity models.

The iPad Air 5 is currently the best Air model you can get. Apple is expected to launch the iPad Air 6 soon, but there’s no official announcement yet.

Powered by the Apple M1 chip, the iPad can handle whatever tasks you throw at it. I use it as my primary entertainment device and even bought one for my partner recently. The tablet’s large Liquid Retina display makes the content look crisp and clear. The speakers on the device are loud enough for me to watch stuff without plugging in earbuds.

iPad Air 5 also offers a solid gaming experience. All my favorite games, including Genshin Impact, run smoothly on the device. The iPad itself doesn’t heat up much while playing games, and doesn’t lag even on the maximum graphics settings.

The battery life on the slate is decent. It lasts around 10 hours of web browsing on Wi-Fi or watching videos. I was expecting more since it packs the M1 chip, but the battery is similar to the previous generation.

