Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Black Friday deal drops price to historic low

Amazon is selling the powerful Galaxy Tab S8 with an enormous $242 discount, bringing the tablet to a record-low price.

With Black Friday just around the corner, Amazon has started offering jaw-dropping electronics deals. We recently saw amazing offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, and even the Z Fold 5. Now, the e-commerce giant is selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 at a massive discount.

Amazon has slashed Galaxy Tab S8’s price by over $240, making it the best tablet you can buy at this price. It was launched early in 2022 and packs a powerful processor and a large immersive display. The tablet comes bundled with an S Pen and even features an ultra-wide camera.

Galaxy Tab S8 easily rivals iPad Air 2022

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is discounted by 34% on Amazon, which is around $242 off its retail price. The offer is applicable on the Wi-Fi version of the tablet with 128GB of onboard storage.

The slate easily rivals the Apple iPad Air 2022 and excels in the display department with its 11-inch 120Hz LCD panel. Samsung also throws in a stylus for free, whereas in Apple’s case, you need to buy it for over $100.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood— the same processor that powers the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Further, the device packs a dual camera system on the rear, headlined by a 13MP main sensor. You also get a 6MP ultra-wide.

With its massive 8000mAh battery, you can use it for an entire day without the need to rush to the charger. If you do find yourself needing to charge, the tablet supports fast 45W charging.

The Galaxy Tab S8 deal available on Amazon is certainly worth considering. You may want to act quickly before it expires.

