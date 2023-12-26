M1 iPad Air price slashed by $120 in bargain holiday deal

Amazon is offering the M1 iPad Air with a massive $120 discount, bringing it to the lowest price we’ve ever seen – although you’ll need to be a fan of the color pink.

Tablets have seen impressive price cuts this holiday season. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is $400 off, while the M1 iPad Pro is available with a $300 discount.

If you’re looking for something thin and light, the M1 iPad Air is also heavily discounted on Amazon. The retailer has slashed the tablet’s price by $120, making it a steal of a deal. But, it’s only on the pink-colored model.

Launched in 2022, the M1 iPad Air comes with an all-day battery life, supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and packs a 12MP camera on the back. Its Liquid Retina display is great for viewing content. The deal may not last forever, so you might have to hurry up.

M1 iPad Air is sleek yet powerful

Apple

The $120 discount is available on the 64GB storage variant of the iPad with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. You must opt for the pink color option to avail the discount though.

M1 iPad Air is a sleek tablet that packs enough firepower to tackle any task you throw at it. It gets the same M1 chip that powers the top-of-the-line MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. Plus, its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD ensures you can enjoy all your favorite content hassle-free.

You can pair the M1 iPad Air with an Apple pencil and Magic Keyboard to transform it into an immersive drawing canvas or a note‑taking device.

Apple also throws in a solid camera setup on the iPad with speedy Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity. The tablet’s battery is rated to last all day. All in all, the M1 iPad Air is a good tablet, and the Amazon discount makes it hard to miss.

