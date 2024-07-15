The M1 iPad Air is currently my favorite iPad on the market (yes, even though Apple has announced the M2 iPad Air). It has now become even more tempting thanks to this record-breaking discount at Best Buy.

I bought the M1 iPad Air in mid-2023, and have been using it for the last 14 months or so. The tablet has everything I need, and now this Best Buy deal has made it cheaper than ever. I bought the iPad for its original starting price, which is $599. However, the sotre has dropped its price by $200, bringing it to $399.

Article continues after ad

You can even get the 256GB version for a lower price than what I paid. It’s $250 off, so you can get the M1 iPad Air with 256GB of storage for $499.

The M1 iPad Air is not the latest iPad from Apple, nor does it feature the most powerful chipset out there. However, it is still good enough for most users. This iPad was announced back in 2022 and features the first generation of Apple’s desktop silicon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It is a reliable tablet that won’t let you down even in 2024. I have been using it for work and entertainment for more than a year now and have never felt the need to buy a new tablet.

The line of work I am in makes me juggle between dozens of tabs, process bulk data, and even edit photos and videos occasionally. However, the iPad has been able to smoothly handle all these tasks.

Article continues after ad

Apple

I have also loaded my iPad with Genshin Impact, one of the most demanding mobile games. It runs smoothly at 60FPS, even with the graphics fully cranked up. It can maintain smooth gameplay after extended play time — something even the OnePlus 12, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, can’t do.

You may want to get the iPad with 256GB of RAM if you want longevity. However, 64GB RAM should also be enough for those who are not power users.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The iPad Air’s lightweight and thin build makes it easy to carry, whether you like to watch movies while traveling or work while sipping coffee in a cafe near you. The battery life on the device is pretty decent but you’d want to keep the charger close.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.