Apple iPad Air refresh rumored to come equipped with M2 & more

A new report indicates that Apple could be prepping a huge iPad refresh for almost every model.

Apple’s latest refresh appears to be all about the iPad. After updating the tablet line in 2022, it’s expected that the iPad Mini 7 will be one of the next in line. However, it won’t be alone, as sources speaking to 9to5Mac point to a full lineup change.

Included in the rumors are new versions of the iPad Air and Pro, which were moved from the Bionic chip to Apple’s new silicon, the M-series. With M2 iPad Pros already out there, it makes sense that Apple would begin to move its previously most popular tablet to the next chip.

iPad Airs are suspected to be getting a larger version, similar to the iPad Pro. Though, as the details aren’t finalized and we’ve only rumors to go off, this could be a spec upgrade rather than size. Models J537 and J538 have been pigeonholed as the new iPad Air models. As pointed out in the original report, the Air doesn’t have two different models, only storage sizes.

On top of this, a new Magic Keyboard is expected to launch. It’ll ditch the plastic in favor of aluminum and feature a larger trackpad.

M3 iPad rumors swirl as new models identified

Of course, M3 rumors are swirling too. Mark Gurman, renowned Apple insider, has said that Apple is already in the production stages of this next-gen iPad. These are codenamed J717, J718, J720, and J721, representing the two 11-inch models and larger sizes.

The regular iPad has yet to receive a significant update in terms of its internals. Still sitting on the A14 Bionic chip, Apple rehoused it into the current design and removed the home button. It still only supports the Apple Pencil 1, which is something that we’d like to see change.

However, this device probably won’t get upgraded to the M-series chips, as it’s still meant to be a cheaper device.